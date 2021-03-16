Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells $99,324.40 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Debra Stefaniak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70.

SCL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.96. 1,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 1-year low of $72.10 and a 1-year high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,168,000 after buying an additional 164,993 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,568,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,857,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,296,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

