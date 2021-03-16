Stephen C. Smith Acquires 5,314 Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Stock

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) CEO Stephen C. Smith bought 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $52,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,505,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,008,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,635,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,348,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

