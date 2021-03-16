Stephen Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $398,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $313,300.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,472. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $181,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.