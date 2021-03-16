StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $27,850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $13,837,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $13,617,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $10,564,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

StepStone Group stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

