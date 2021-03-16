STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,265 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of STERIS worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $187.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.