stETH (Lido) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36,708.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,737.25 or 0.03078265 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $324.46 million and approximately $36,708.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.53 or 0.00454549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00062773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00057935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00112898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.69 or 0.00557597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 186,768 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

