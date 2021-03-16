stETH (STETH) Price Hits $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One stETH token can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.24 or 0.00456239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00064126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00123874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00558879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.