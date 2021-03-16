Stevard LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stevard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 0.9% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,155,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.82. The stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,205 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,732 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

