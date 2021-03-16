Stevard LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stevard LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $263.60. 14,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,043. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.61. The company has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

