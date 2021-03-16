Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0328 on Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $377,759.75 and approximately $31.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,481.89 or 1.00043692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00036654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.00392664 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00299306 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.35 or 0.00756942 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001996 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00034527 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

