Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) fell 5.7% on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock to $75.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stitch Fix traded as low as $54.75 and last traded at $56.33. 3,026,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,436,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,879 shares of company stock worth $17,999,710. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

