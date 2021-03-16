Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 16th (AEP, BILL, BMRRY, BTRS, CCX, CLSK, DHI, EIHDF, ELYS, FOR)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 16th:

Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL). They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of. Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI). They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS). They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS). Edward Jones issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a neutral rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT). Cowen Inc issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

