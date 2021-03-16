Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,977 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,485 call options.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,473. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.