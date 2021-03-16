Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,935 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at $952,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

