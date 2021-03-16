StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

STON traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 137,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,888. StoneMor has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

