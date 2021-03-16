StoneMor (STON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STON stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. StoneMor has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

