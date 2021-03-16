Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post $180.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.60 million and the lowest is $179.86 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $182.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $784.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.82 million to $789.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $856.81 million, with estimates ranging from $854.12 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

SRI stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.60 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 60,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,734,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,438,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

