StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells $845,000.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SNEX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. 6,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,288. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $32,551,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $24,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.