StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells $845,000.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNEX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. 6,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,288. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $32,551,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $24,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

