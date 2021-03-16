Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 2,110,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,093,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

