Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 9,931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,949,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,698 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management grew its position in Stratasys by 3,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 2,105,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,932 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,319,000 after buying an additional 1,970,216 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,291,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,903,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,334,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

