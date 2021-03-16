Strix Group (LON:KETL) Sets New 52-Week High at $285.00

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.53), with a volume of 2120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £556.88 million and a P/E ratio of 25.37.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

