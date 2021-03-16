Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.95. 7,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,153. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $250.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

