Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,581,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,085 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $630,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

NYSE:SYK opened at $241.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.98 and its 200-day moving average is $227.81. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

