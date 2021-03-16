Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5,435.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,545 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $39,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $241.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.81. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $250.02. The stock has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

