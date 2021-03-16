STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.18. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 352 ($4.60). The company has a market capitalization of £156.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39.

Get STV Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.