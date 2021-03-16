SUN (SUN) Price Up 14.4% This Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One SUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.98 or 0.00035428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $96.85 million and $269.86 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00453531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.68 or 0.00572174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,343 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

