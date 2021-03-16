SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Down 7.5%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.68. 1,245,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,002,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.