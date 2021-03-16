Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Sunoco worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

SUN opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

