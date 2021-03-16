SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $22.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 40.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

