SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 8% After Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 4,623,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,979,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Get SunPower alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,673,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SunPower by 23,074.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,782,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.