Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.03 and last traded at $56.77. 6,511,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 6,104,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,419.60 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,188,201 shares of company stock valued at $83,373,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.