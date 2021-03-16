Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Update

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 11th total of 226,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $404.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.43. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

