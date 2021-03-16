Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.77

Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $6.49. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 179,623 shares.

The company has a market cap of $165.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

