Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.77

Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $6.49. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 179,623 shares.
The company has a market cap of $165.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%.
Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.