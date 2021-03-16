Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.28

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.28 and last traded at C$14.24, with a volume of 35549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.67.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.62%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.