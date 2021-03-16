Suretly 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,100.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $36,290.73 and approximately $1,100.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

