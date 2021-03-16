SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $477.41 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $19.87 or 0.00035834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.86 or 0.00654317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00071540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026501 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 205,893,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

