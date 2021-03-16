Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.21.

BILL opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion and a PE ratio of -305.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average is $125.70. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $2,647,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,081,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,436,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 224.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

