Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.5 days.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. 1,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.