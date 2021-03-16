Swap (XWP) Hits Market Cap of $455,132.15

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Swap has a total market cap of $455,132.15 and $525.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.24 or 0.00456239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00064126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00123874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00558879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,710,972 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.