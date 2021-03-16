Swarm (SWM) Achieves Market Cap of $5.14 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $33,137.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.59 or 0.00648940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025933 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

