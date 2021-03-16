Swingby Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Swingby token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $73.89 million and $4.90 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.49 or 0.00457103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00062513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00107588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00071697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.52 or 0.00574355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,159,881 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

Swingby Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.