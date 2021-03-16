Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.25. Synalloy shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Synalloy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synalloy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synalloy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

