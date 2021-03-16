Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.25. Synalloy shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 200 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.48.
Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%.
Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)
Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.
