Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $129.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $137.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

