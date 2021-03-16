Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Trading Down 8.5%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was down 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 14,924,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,307,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $104.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.