Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.0621 on Top Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00650116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025939 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00035125 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

