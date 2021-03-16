Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,895 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $135,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $617.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.