Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of TLND opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Talend by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,186 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. lifted its stake in Talend by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Talend by 18.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

