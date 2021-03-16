Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 94,400 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. 902,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

