Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the February 11th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Tantech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

