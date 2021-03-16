Tao Capital Management LP Sells 1,499,108 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tao Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102,768 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,499,108 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 26.4% of Tao Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tao Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $107,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

